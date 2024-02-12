Klint Kubiak reportedly reaches deal to become Saints next offensive coordinator

Klint Kubiak is once again about to be an offensive coordinator.

The San Francisco 49ers' passing-game coordinator has reportedly agreed to become the next offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network. The Saints relieved longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael at the beginning of the offseason, which created the vacancy.

Kubiak joins the Saints fresh off the 49ers' 25-22 loss in Super Bowl LVIII to the Kansas City Chiefs. He is the son of formers Houston Texans and Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak.

The #Saints and #49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak have reached a deal for Kubiak to be their new offensive coordinator, source says. The top target all along, Kubiak’s hire gives coach Dennis Allen a rising play-caller who was coveted by several other teams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2024

The 36 year old has studied under several notable offensive coordinators during his decade coaching in the NFL, starting with Norv Turner, Kevin Stefanksi, Kyle Shanahan and his father, who he replaced as an offensive coordinator in Minnesota in 2021 following Gary's retirement.

Klint began his NFL coaching career as an offensive quality control coach with the Vikings (2013-14) and offensive assistant for the Denver Broncos (2016-18). He became a quarterbacks coach when he rejoined the Vikings in 2019, and two seasons later, he succeeded his dad as the coordinator.

A year later, the Broncos brought him back as a passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022. Midway through the season, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett conceded playcalling duties to Klint.

Then the 49ers hired him away to become their passing-game coordinator, and worked with his younger brother, Klay, on the coaching staff.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that New Orleans will hire offensive line coach John Benton and Bears quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko to continue filling out the coaching staff.