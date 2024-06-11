Jon Rahm withdraws from U.S. Open due to a lingering foot injury

PINEHURST, N.C. — A lingering toe injury has forced Jon Rahm out of the 2024 U.S. Open. Rahm announced his withdrawal on X late Tuesday afternoon:

"After consulting with numerous doctors and my team, I have decided it is best for my long term health, to withdraw from this weeks US Open Championship," Rahm wrote. "To say I’m disappointed is a massive understatement! I wish all my peers the best of luck and want to thank all of the USGA staff, volunteers and community of Pinehurst for hosting and putting on what I’m sure will be an amazing championship! Hopefully I'll be back in action sooner than later!"

Rahm, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, indicated during his press conference earlier Tuesday that he'd been suffering from the effects of an infected lesion on his left foot. "It's a concern. It's doing better. It's doing better. But definitely still in pain," he said, sporting a flip-flop on his infected foot.

"I don't know how or what happened, but it got infected," Rahm added. "The pain was high. On the Saturday round, Saturday morning, I did get a shot to numb the area. It was supposed to last the whole round, and by my second hole I was in pain already." Rahm would go on to withdraw from the LIV Golf tournament in Houston.

"The infection was the worrisome part," he said. "The infection is now controlled, but there's still swelling and there's still pain. There's a reason I walked out here in a shoe and a flip-flop, trying to keep the area dry and trying to get that to heal as soon as possible. But I can only do what I can do. The human body can only work so fast."