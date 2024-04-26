James Franklin makes 57-mile trip to celebrations for both of Penn State's 1st-round NFL Draft picks

Penn State head coach James Franklin wanted to be at the draft parties for his two first-round picks Thursday night. But it would be a tall task to get the timing right — especially when the two players live an hour apart in Maryland.

Franklin started off in Gaithersburg, Md., home of Olu Fashanu. The offensive lineman went No. 11 overall to the New York Jets, and the Nittany Lions head coach was there to see the announcement.

"You are an incredible young man & football player," Franklin posted on X after the selection. "We couldn't be happier for you & your family. Your love for the game, dedication & hard work will continue to stand out in your professional career. The @nyjets are extremely lucky to have you!"

There was little time to celebrate with one of his former players. Franklin needed to head north to Waldorf, Md., a 57-mile drive, in order to be there for edge rusher Chop Robinson.

About 70 minutes after Fashanu was drafted, Robinson was selected the Miami Dolphins at No. 21 overall. Franklin made it to the party just before NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Robinson's name.

When you have two first-rounders that live an hour apart… you make it happen.



Made it just in time. 😂 @CoachJFranklin pic.twitter.com/ALHKJSuwip — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 26, 2024

"Congrats Chop, the @MiamiDolphins are lucky to have you!," Franklin wrote on X afterward. "You've earned this opportunity. We appreciate what you've given to Penn State. Continue to compete & chase your dreams."

According to Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, Penn State tight end Theo Johnson and edge rusher Adisa Isaac could go at some point during the second round. But considering Johnson's hometown is Windsor, Ontario, Canada and Isaac resides in Brooklyn, N.Y., Franklin may have to just settled for congratulatory texts and phone calls on Friday during Round 2.