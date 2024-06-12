Georgia Bureau of Investigations to look into Atlanta food court shooting that sent three victims to hospital

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigations said Tuesday night it’s stepping in at the request of the Atlanta Police Department to investigate following an officer-involved shooting at an Atlanta mall earlier in the day.

Jeremy Malone, 34, who the GBI has identified as a suspect, went to the Peachtree Center Mall in Atlanta, Georgia, around 2:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Inside the mall, he “got into an altercation with a man, and Malone pulled out a gun and shot him,” the GBI alleged.

The suspect also shot and injured two other people in the food court, police and the GBI said.

As people fled for safety, an off-duty Atlanta police officer confronted the armed suspect and shot him, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

The three victims and the suspect were treated at local hospitals. The victims are said to be in stable condition and receiving treatment, the GBI said Tuesday night.

The victims were identified as a 47-year-old man, a 69-year-old woman and a 70-year-old woman, police said.

Malone has since been released into the custody of the Atlanta police, officials said.

The suspect's handgun was recovered, police said.

The suspect has served prison time for armed robbery, Schierbaum said.

"This is an individual who should have never been possessing a gun," Schierbaum said.

