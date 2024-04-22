Chicago police officer fatally shot while heading home from his shift: Officials

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer heading home from his shift early Sunday was shot and killed, the "victim of the type of crime he was working against," the Chicago police superintendent said.

The slain 30-year-old officer was shot multiple times and had his car taken, Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling said during a news conference Sunday morning.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson identified the slain officer as Luis M. Huesca, saying his death was the result of "an act of unconscionable gun violence in our city."

"I met with Officer Huesca’s mother and uncle this morning and assured them that they have my full support as they deal with this unspeakable loss. Our city is grieving, and our condolences go out to their entire family as well as Luis’ fellow officers and community," Johnson said in a post Sunday on X.

The mayor said Huesca worked in the police department's 5th District as a member of the Priority Response Team.

Huesca was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Snelling said detectives are working to determine if the officer was gunned down during a carjacking.

"We can't confirm that right now, but detectives are working through it. What we do know is that the officer's vehicle was taken," Snelling said. "But to get to the total motive of what happened, we need more information and the detective division is working on that."

No arrests were announced.

The shooting unfolded around 2:53 a.m. on West 56th Street near South Kedzie Avenue in the Gage Park neighborhood, according to a police statement. Officers responding to a gunshot detection alert found the mortally wounded officer lying outside on the ground suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to the statement.

Snell said the officer, a six-year veteran of the CPD, was in his uniform, but with a jacket over it at the time he was shot.

"Our officer was headed home after his tour of duty," Snelling said. "While returning home, the officer was shot multiple times."

CPD said the shooting happened in the 8th Police District on the Southwest Side of the city.

"He was working hard out there to keep communities and to keep people safe, and today that officer was a victim of the type of crime that he was working against to keep people safe in this city," Snelling said. "There's a lot of violent crime out here and there are people who are brazen and cowardly in the way they go about their days and carry out these violent acts against the decent hardworking people of this city, who are just trying to live their lives the right way. It has to stop."

Snelling said the officer is survived by his mother and an uncle.

"He was just a great officer, a great human being and his family is dealing with a lot right now. My condolences go out to the family. We really need to keep the family, his mother in our prayers," Snelling said. "These are senseless, senseless crimes that are taking the lives of our community members. Today, one of our officers."

