Caleb Love lifts Arizona past No. 2 Iowa State in OT with wild half-court buzzer-beater

Caleb Love absolutely stunned the Cyclones on Monday night.

The Wildcats star drained a wild desperation heave from well beyond the halfcourt line to force the extra period on Monday, and then he hit a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers in overtime to finally put No. 2 Iowa State away. Thanks to Love’s heroics, Arizona grabbed a massive 86-75 upset win over the Cyclones.

Iowa State pushed ahead to a three-point lead in the final seconds and seemed well on its way to the win, which would’ve pushed it to 18-2 on the year. With less than three seconds on the clock, Love took an inbounds pass and went to throw up one last shot before even hitting the logo to keep the game alive. Remarkably, his shot was perfect — and it sent fans at the McKale Memorial Center into a frenzy.

Love then took off in overtime. He hit a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers to power what ended up being a 15-4 run to start the extra period. And just like that, the Cyclones were done.

Arizona powered ahead to grab the 11-point win, by far its biggest of the season.

Love, who transferred into Arizona after spending his first three seasons at North Carolina, entered Monday's game averaging 15.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season. He finished with 22 points after shooting just 4-of-14 from behind the arc. Tobe Awaka finished 17 points and 12 rebounds, and both Carter Bryant and KJ Lewis added 14 points off the bench each.

