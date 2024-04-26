Bucks' Damian Lillard leaves Game 3 vs. Pacers with apparent knee injury

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard has left Game 3 of their first-round playoff series versus the Indiana Pacers with an apparent leg injury.

The injury occurred late in the first quarter after Lillard took the ball to the basket against Pascal Siakam. He landed hard on his left leg and immediately went to the floor grabbing his knee in pain.

Lillard was unable to put weight on his left leg before being examined by trainers on the Bucks' bench. Shortly thereafter, he was taken to the locker room.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.