Georgia softball looks to heat up at league tourney, faces host Auburn in SEC Network game

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Sydney Kuma, Sara Mosley (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia infielder Sara Mosley (33), Georgia infielder Sydney Kuma (6) before Georgia's game against Kentucky at Jack Turner Softball Stadium at the Turner Sports Complex in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

A veteran Georgia softball team will take the field at the SEC tournament this afternoon for a showdown with rival Auburn.

The No. 13-ranked Bulldogs (38-15, 12-12 SEC) are the tourney’s No. 7 seed and face the No. 10-seed Tigers (27-18, 9-15) in an elimination game at 5 p.m. (TV: SEC Network).

Georgia would play No. 2-seed Florida at 5 p.m. on Thursday with a win over Auburn.

It’s a seasoned Bulldogs’ team that features seven starters who finished their degrees in May: Ellie Armistead, Sydney Chambley, Lyndi Rae Davis, Jayda Kearney, Sara Mosley and pitchers Madison Kerpics and Shelby Walters (Masters).

