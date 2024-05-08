Georgia softball looks to heat up at league tourney, faces host Auburn in SEC Network game

A veteran Georgia softball team will take the field at the SEC tournament this afternoon for a showdown with rival Auburn.

The No. 13-ranked Bulldogs (38-15, 12-12 SEC) are the tourney’s No. 7 seed and face the No. 10-seed Tigers (27-18, 9-15) in an elimination game at 5 p.m. (TV: SEC Network).

Georgia would play No. 2-seed Florida at 5 p.m. on Thursday with a win over Auburn.

It’s a seasoned Bulldogs’ team that features seven starters who finished their degrees in May: Ellie Armistead, Sydney Chambley, Lyndi Rae Davis, Jayda Kearney, Sara Mosley and pitchers Madison Kerpics and Shelby Walters (Masters).

Read more at DawgNation.com