Kirby Smart shares why SEC transfer portal restrictions are a good thing for Georgia football

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, March 28, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

The spring transfer window was very quiet for the Georgia football program. The Bulldogs saw only two players depart the program, with Tyler Williams transferring to Minnesota and running back Andrew Paul still searching for a home.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart sees the lack of roster movement as good news. And he has a good idea why there wasn’t some great roster churn following spring practice.

While speaking to reporters during the Regions Tradition Golf Tournament in Hoover, Ala., Georgia head coach Kirby Smart explained why the SEC’s transfer restrictions helped Georgia.

During the spring transfer portal window, players were not able to transfer within the SEC.

