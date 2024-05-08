ESPN’s primary lingering question for Georgia football is the secondary

ATHENS — One day after DawgNation identified five offseason questions, ESPN zeroed in on one of them: The secondary.

It’s hard to know exactly how Georgia will line up on the back end now that Javon Bullard, Kamari Lassiter and Tykee Smith have been drafted into the NFL — all within the Top 100 picks, at that.

All-American safety an projected first-round 2025 NFL Draft pick Malaki Starks is one of the two returning starters, along with cornerback Daylen Everette.

But there’s a Dawg fight for playing time and snaps after that with Julian Humphrey, Daniel Harris and incoming freshman Ellis Robinson IV also working at corner.

