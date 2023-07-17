News

Metro city councilman charged with DUI, taking off after allegedly causing car crash

By Michele Newell, WSB-TV

Robert Sinclair Robert Sinclair, who is also known as Tray Sinclair, has been charged with DUI, hit-and-run and following too closely.

By Michele Newell, WSB-TV

(KENNESAW, Ga.) — A Kennesaw city council member is accused of drinking and driving, then taking off after causing a car crash.

Robert Sinclair, also known as Tray Sinclair, has been charged with DUI, hit-and-run, and following too closely.

Police say Sinclair caused a car crash and kept going. The crash happened on Cobb Parkway at the intersection of EMC Parkway on June 28.

Investigators say Sinclair rear-ended a driver, ultimately causing a chain reaction. Sinclair told them he waited for officers to respond to the crash, but he never called 911 and decided to leave because the wait was too long.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Michele Newell

Michele Newell, WSB-TV

Michele Newell has been part of the WSB-TV family since November 2021. Before moving to Atlanta, Michele worked at TV news stations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Columbus, Ohio and Steubenville, Ohio.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!