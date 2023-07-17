Metro city councilman charged with DUI, taking off after allegedly causing car crash

(KENNESAW, Ga.) — A Kennesaw city council member is accused of drinking and driving, then taking off after causing a car crash.

Robert Sinclair, also known as Tray Sinclair, has been charged with DUI, hit-and-run, and following too closely.

Police say Sinclair caused a car crash and kept going. The crash happened on Cobb Parkway at the intersection of EMC Parkway on June 28.

Investigators say Sinclair rear-ended a driver, ultimately causing a chain reaction. Sinclair told them he waited for officers to respond to the crash, but he never called 911 and decided to leave because the wait was too long.

