Local

Young Thug’s lawyer will not have to report to jail this weekend after being granted bond

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Young Thug Trial Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, and his lawyer, Brian Steel, watch Judge Ural Glanville speak during the hearing of key witness Kenneth Copeland at the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Miguel Martinez/AP)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel will not have to report to jail this weekend.

This comes after the Georgia Supreme Court granted his emergency motion for bond.

On Wednesday, Steel filed an emergency motion for supersedeas bond in the Court of Appeals after Judge Ural Glanville ordered him to spend the next 10 weekends in jail after being held in contempt of court on Monday.

In a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ashleigh Merchant, an attorney for Steel, said she is glad Steel doesn’t have to report to jail by 7 p.m. Friday.

“We are thrilled that Brian will be home with his family for Father’s Day this weekend,” she said. “We appreciate how quickly and thoughtfully our appellate courts handled this unfortunate situation.”

Brian Steel was taken into custody after he refused requests to answer how he heard about a “secret” meeting between prosecutors, the judge, and a key witness in the YSL trial, Kenneth Copeland, on Monday morning.

Judge Glanville gave Steel five minutes to disclose the source of information about the meeting.

He refused.

After the judge ordered Steel to spend time in jail, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that many Atlanta attorneys were angry and felt the sentence was unjustified.

Steel, who asked the judge if he could serve those days in Cobb County with his client Young Thug, appealed Glanville’s ruling and requested that his sentence be halted.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!