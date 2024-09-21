Young Atlanta students experience aviation first-hand on Delta’s women-led flight

Dozens of young ladies earned their first-time flyer wings aboard a special Delta Airlines flight with an all-women crew.

Channel 2′s Lori Wilson learned how Delta Airlines’ 8th Wing Flight is inspiring the next generation in aviation.

About 140 girls from Atlanta public schools, wearing their “I love Delta” T-shirts, participated in this unique experience aimed at showing them that the sky is the limit.

Twelve-year-old Ashlye Allen from Rex Middle School expressed her excitement about being selected for the flight.

“I kept thinking they’re not gonna pick me, they’re not gonna pick me. And then I did get picked and I got excited and now I’m here,” Allen said.

Beth Poole, the general manager of pilot development for Delta Airlines, explained that this initiative began as a conversation at a women’s aviation conference and quickly became a reality supported by Delta.

“This is our 8th Wing Flight, or Women Inspiring the Next Generation Flight, and it’s as exciting for Delta as it is for the girls, many of whom are first-time fliers,” Poole said.

Pilot Hiwot Tedessa, who has been flying for 36 years, shared her hopes for sparking an interest in aviation among the participants.

“I always knew I wanted to be a pilot since I was 5, didn’t know anybody, didn’t know how to do it,” Tedessa said. “Hopefully, this flight makes a difference.”

Xuan Nhi Hung, another participant, shared her enthusiasm about the flight.

“I’m so excited to be on this flight and to experience aviation with my classmates,” Hung said.

The girls flew to Houston to visit NASA.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the U.S., only 7% of commercial pilots are women, and just 1% are women of color.