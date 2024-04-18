‘You called this man 17 times!’ Sparks fly, one person quits during Fulton Housing Authority meeting

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Constant bickering, allegations of stalking and one commissioner who suddenly resigned: It all happened Thursday during the Fulton County Housing Authority Board Meeting.

Some people who attended the meeting in southwest Atlanta said it was an embarrassment.

The meetings usually last an hour. This one lasted three hours.

The board argued over what was on the agenda, whether to go into an executive session and whether or not Commissioner Earnestine Pittman has stalked Vice Chair Lamar White.

From the moment the meeting started, Pittman and Chairman Antavious Weems went at it.

“Commissioner Pittman, please stop,” Weems said.

“No, you stop,” Pittman said back.

“Two meetings. You’ve done this in two meetings,” Weems said.

“I’m not your baby,” Pittman said.

Pittman had put a motion on the floor to remove Weems and Vice Chair White from the board. She called Weems a bully to staff and commissioners and said White supported him. Weems denied that.

Weems appeared to accuse Pittman of repeatedly calling White.

“I called him once,” Pittman argued.

“Ma’am, you called him 17 times,” Weems said. “Please stop calling him.”

When the board’s attorney said the removal vote couldn’t take place at the meeting and Weems said three board members had to be dismissed because they don’t even live in unincorporated Fulton County, Pittman said she had enough.

“I resign from this meeting. Effective now,” Pittman said. “From the board of commissioners.”

Pittman just got on the board after replacing a commissioner who was kicked off over allegations of sexual harassment and disrupting meetings.

Weems said he welcomes a vote to remove him. That could happen after a 30-day grace period.