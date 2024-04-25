Local

Workers evacuated, 1 hospitalized following chemical spill at DeKalb FedEx building

Workers evacuated, 1 hospitalized following chemical spill at DeKalb FedEx building

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A chemical spill at a FedEx facility in DeKalb County sent at least one worker to the hospital and forced an evacuation Thursday morning.

A spokesman for the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that workers were evacuated from the FedEx Freight Building on Thurman Road.

According to Capt. Jaeson Daniels, firefighters were called out to the building in Conley around 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters learned a forklift driver had apparently punctured a container of organic hydrogen peroxide, causing between 300 and 500 gallons to spill inside the facility, Daniels told Channel 2 Action News.

One worker was transported to the hospital for medical treatment due to inhalation of fumes from the spill.

FedEx is supposed to have a crew come in to clean up the spill, according to Daniels, and DeKalb County Fire is still on-site to ensure the spill stays contained and does not spread.

