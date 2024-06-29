Woman who killed 2 during midtown Atlanta shooting spree isn’t competent to stand trial

ATLANTA — The woman who police say went on a shooting spree in midtown Atlanta in August 2022, killing two men is not fit for a trial, according to new court filings.

According to the documents filed Friday and obtained by Channel 2 Action News, a court-ordered psychologist determined that Raissa Kengne is not competent to stand trial.

Prosecutors chose not to challenge the psychologist’s opinion and a Fulton County Superior Court judge officially ruled that she is incompetent to stand trial.

Police say Kengne, 34, shot three people at the 1280 West condos and an office building at 110 Peachtree Street. Two of the victims, Michael Shinners and Wesley Freeman, died from their injuries. The other victim, Michael Horne, was eventually released from the hospital.

After the shootings, Kengne called for a cab from Atlanta Checker Cab to pick up her at a hotel and take her to a home on Robin Hood Road NE in Ansley Park. The driver said she told him it was her lawyer’s home. He said no one came to the door and Kengne returned to his cab.

From there, the driver said Kengne requested a ride to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Kengne was arrested by ATF task force officers at the international terminal.