Woman in the U.S. illegally charged after DEA seizes nearly 200 pounds of meth in metro Atlanta

FOREST PARK, GA — A Mexican national is facing federal drug charges after authorities seized nearly 200 pounds of methamphetamine from a metro Atlanta residence, according to federal officials.

Officials say 36-year-old Maira Porras Corras, of Hidalgo, Mexico, is accused of selling approximately two pounds of methamphetamine to another individual in a church parking lot.

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said Corras allegedly stored large quantities of methamphetamine inside her residence.

“Porras Corras allegedly stashed nearly 200 pounds of dangerous methamphetamine near her bed and in trash bags in her detached garage,” Hertzberg said. “My office will continue to prosecute, to the fullest extent of the law, illegal aliens and others who traffic deadly narcotics in our community.”

Federal agents arrested Corras at her Forest Park residence on June 11.

Authorities said agents later searched the home and seized about four pounds of suspected methamphetamine near her bed. Officials also said investigators recovered roughly 200 pounds of methamphetamine in trash bags inside a detached garage.

Agents additionally located drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale and packaging materials, and seized nearly $56,000 in cash, according to officials.

According to officials, Porras Corras appeared in federal court Tuesday on a criminal complaint charging her with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

DEA Special Agent in Charge Jae W. Chung said the seizure prevented a significant amount of methamphetamine from reaching communities.

“The seizure of approximately 200 pounds of methamphetamine prevented a devastating amount of methamphetamine from reaching neighborhoods and families,” Chung said. “We will continue pursuing those who threaten the safety and well-being of our communities through drug trafficking activity.”

Officials said the case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration as part of Operation Take Back America.