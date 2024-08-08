Woman steals car from Georgia lumber yard, crashes into ditch. Then she does it again

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman is wanted for stealing two cars from a lumber yard and immediately crashing them into a ditch. She’s also accused of later going to an ATM and damaging it.

Greene County deputies say they received a report of two stolen trucks from the Builders First Choice Lumber Yard last week.

Investigators learned the suspect, later identified as Jenee Lashard Johnson, stole a car and crashed through a gate to escape, but she crashed the car moments later in a ditch just outside the gate.

But she didn’t let that deter her.

They say Johnson went back inside and stole a second car that she drove through the hole she’d just created. She was able to get out to the road, but ended up crashing that one in a ditch too.

While investigating that incident, deputies say they learned Johnson may have been involved in an incident at Exchange Bank where a woman broke an ATM.

Investigators were able to figure out that she had committed all three incidents and have since obtained warrants for her arrest. She hasn’t been taken into custody, but will be charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property.