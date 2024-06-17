Local

Woman stabbed to death in Marietta identified as Morehouse School of Medicine surgical resident

Woman stabbed to death in Marietta identified as Morehouse School of Medicine surgical resident Dr. Samantha Woolery graduated from Western Michigan and was a resident physician at Morehouse School of Medicine.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman found stabbed to death over the weekend in Marietta has been identified as a resident at the Morehouse School of Medicine.

Dr. Samantha Woolery died after she was attacked inside her apartment at the Lakeside at Town Center complex on Williams Drive.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes confirmed that Wooley recently graduated from Western Michigan University and was completing her residency at Morehouse School of Medicine.

Woolery’s co-workers became suspicious after she didn’t show up for work. Police said the door was closed but unlocked when her friends arrived.

Authorities say she knew her attacker, but have not released his name as they work to arrest him.

