Woman shot and killed her husband in their Henry County home, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County say a woman is now facing charges for the murder of her husband.

Officers say around midnight on Tuesday morning, they were called to a home on Cook Lane.

When they arrived, the shooter, Sheralyn Renia Rosser, walked out of the home.

Her husband, whose name has not been released, was found inside the house with a single gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

Rosser was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

She is currently being held in the Henry County Jail without bond, according to jail records.