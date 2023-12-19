Woman poses as employee, steals cash from Riverdale Waffle House

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole money from a Clayton County Waffle House after posing as an employee.

Riverdale police said the theft happened on Dec. 12 around 7 p.m.

According to authorities, an unidentified woman began working at the Waffle House on Highway 85 in Riverdale.

Officials say after two hours of working, the woman was captured on surveillance video opening up the register and stealing an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone who can identify the woman or has details regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Mendoza at 770-996-3382.

