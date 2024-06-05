Woman gets pinned under SUV after crash in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Fire Rescue has been recognized for saving a woman trapped underneath her car on Tuesday.

The accident happened just after 1 p.m. on the exit 44 off-ramp.

According to fire officials, the driver of an SUV was getting off the interstate when she hydroplaned causing her vehicle to flip.

Authorities said the car slid down an embankment before coming to a stop.

Coweta Shift Commander Chon Terrell said the driver was found trapped under the SUV and after 15 minutes fire crews were able to rescue her.

She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital without any suspected life-threatening injuries.

The driver, whose age and identity were not released, was the sole occupant of the SUV.

