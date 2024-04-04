Woman found shot to death inside SUV at gas station near I-75, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A woman was found shot to death in the passenger seat of a car at a southwest Atlanta gas station early Thursday morning, according to police.

Shortly after midnight, a man driving an SUV pulled up to a BP gas station on Cleveland Ave off of Interstate 75 and flagged down an officer, saying a woman was shot dead inside the car.

Officers said the victim was a 42-year-old woman but did not identify her.

Officers don’t know where the shooting took place.

Police still have not identified a shooter and are still speaking with the driver to learn more about this deadly shooting.

The scene cleared at around 5 a.m.