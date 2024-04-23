Woman douses victim with gasoline, sets Georgia home on fire, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is facing charges after allegedly pouring gasoline on another woman at a Georgia home.

The incident happened Sunday just after 11:30 a.m. on Log Cabin Drive in Macon. Bibb County deputies were called to the home regarding an altercation.

When paramedics arrived, they reportedly found a 25-year-old woman outside of the home with gasoline on her clothing and on her face.

The sheriff’s office said a fire had been set inside the home. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and treat the victim.

Authorities did not say what led up to the altercation.

The investigation led to the arrest of Kimberly Lashawn Brooks, 53.

She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and first-degree arson. Her bond was denied.

Bibb County authorities said no one else was harmed during the incident and the victim was cleared by paramedics at the home.

Bibb County officials state the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

