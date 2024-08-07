Local

Woman accused of stealing over-the-counter medication from multiple Hall County grocery stores

By WSBTV

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman they said stole medication from grocery stores.

According to investigators, the unidentified woman has been stealing over-the-counter medication from grocery stores in Hall County.

Officials said in the latest incident, the woman put over $1,000 in medication in a stroller. In at least one of the crimes, the woman is captured on camera, pushing a young girl in the stroller.

Deputies did not say how many stores she have targeted.

Hall County investigators believe she may be traveling in a black Dodge Caravan with a Virginia tag.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity or have seen the minivan is asked to contact Inv. Fowler via email.

