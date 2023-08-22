Woman accused of stabbing teen in the neck with needle at Duluth Walmart

DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth Police officers had to deploy a stun gun on a man during an arrest moments after a Walmart customer said someone randomly stabbed him in the neck with a needle while he was shopping in the store, police said.

Police arrested Jennifer Keenan, 55, and Jay Carswell, 73, on August 10 after a customer reported the stabbing to Walmart staff and police.

Keenan allegedly used a needle to stab the 19-year-old victim in the back of the neck before telling him that he had been poisoned.

Duluth Police officers responded and arrested Keenan at the scene.

An officer used a taser on Keenan’s friend, Carswell, who was in a car with her, and approached officers after becoming upset with how Keenan was being arrested.

Shortly after their arrest, investigators found five loaded weapons with Keenan and Carswell.

The victim was cleared by medics at the scene and had no serious injuries.

Cpl. Ted Sadowski with Duluth Police says the motive for the crime remains unknown, making the two armed suspects potentially that more dangerous during their arrests.

“Obviously with another man that’s there trying to maybe, possibly ambush [the officers],” he said, “their senses are heightened.”

Both suspects remain in the Gwinnett County Jail.

Keenan has no bond after police charged her with aggravated battery among other charges.





