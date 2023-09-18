Local

Witness describes moments leading up to Ga. police shooting at busy intersection

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The investigation into the circumstances surrounding a shooting in a busy intersection continues Monday.

Cartersville police said around 3 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a crash on Highway 41 when they saw a man walking in the road with a gun.

As police arrived at the scene, the man opened fire on the officers and they fired back.

A witness said this was the moment they started recording with their cell phone.

“I thought it was a normal high-speed chase. ‘I heard them screaming, ‘Get on the ground. Get on the ground. Put your hands on the ground,’” the witness said.

In the video, you can hear rapid gunshots followed by a plume of white smoke that could be seen coming from a white car.

Channel 2 Action News cameras saw several bullet holes in the front window shield of the car.

“The initial shot was just one and then when I saw the police shooting, it could be like 15-20 I heard,” the witness said.

Investigators said when the suspect began to shoot, officers shot back.

No injuries were reported.

Cartersville Police arrested the suspect. His name and charges have not been released.

