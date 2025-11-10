Winter weather advisory in effect for part of north Georgia

A winter weather advisory is in effect for several counties in north Georgia as the first Arctic Blast of the season has arrived on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory is in effect for portions of northeast Georgia through Tuesday morning, with snowfall amounts reaching up to one inch and higher amounts up to three inches possible at elevations above 2,000 feet.

The advisory is in effect for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Towns, Union and White counties through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The forecast low for Tuesday is 28 degrees, which is considered a hard freeze. Temperatures at or below 28 degrees for several hours is cold enough to cause property damage in the form of frozen pipes.

According to the National Weather Service, “A Winter Weather Advisory will be issued for any amount of freezing rain, or when 2 to 4 inches of snow (alone or in combination with sleet and freezing rain), is expected to cause a significant inconvenience, but not serious enough to warrant a warning.”

The forecast high for Monday, November 10 is 39 degrees.

The National Weather Service encourages drivers to be prepared for slippery roads. “Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.”

Warming centers opened in Gwinnett and DeKalb Counties in the metro Atlanta area due to the Artic Blast moving in.

⚠️A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for portions of Northeast GA through Tuesday morning.

Snowfall amounts will generally be up to 1 inch, with locally higher amounts up to 3 inches possible at elevations above 2000ft.

Use caution while traveling in these areas! #gawx pic.twitter.com/yYsSOJWHQD — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) November 10, 2025

🥶 Very cold weather (for this time of year) is expected tonight into Tuesday morning, with lows falling into the low to mid 20s across most of Georgia.

⚠️ Breezy winds will create 'feels-like' temps in the teens, so be sure to bundle up and remember to protect the 4 Ps! #gawx pic.twitter.com/SoBoA8fGPE — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) November 10, 2025