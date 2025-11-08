Warming stations set to open in metro Atlanta county due to cold weather

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Several warming stations are set to open in Gwinnett County as the first fall freeze moves into the Atlanta area.

Gwinnett County officials say, “residents who visit the sites will be able to warm up, eat a meal, and get some rest.”

The warming stations will be available beginning Sunday from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. on Monday.

If you or someone you know needs a warm place to rest and eat a meal, you are encouraged to visit GwinnettCounty.com/WarmingStations or call 770-822-8850 to find a warming station nearby.

Here is a list of the warming center locations:

Buford: Buford Senior Center 2755 Sawnee Avenue

Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19 or

Bus route 50, stop 5047

Duluth: Shorty Howell Park Activity Building 2750 Pleasant Hill Road

Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108

Norcross: Best Friend Park Gym 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard

Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906

Snellville: Gwinnett Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road 3025 Bethany Church Road

Bus route 70, stop 7010 and 7023

Snellville microtransit

Lawrenceville: Lawrenceville Senior Center 225 Benson Street