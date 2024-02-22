Local

Winery employee confirms Fulton DA Fani Willis paid cash on trip to Napa

Georgia Election Indictment Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testifies during a hearing on the Georgia election interference case, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Atlanta. The hearing is to determine whether Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. (Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP) (Alyssa Pointer/AP)

ATLANTA — It’s been less than a week after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testified in a hearing about her personal relationship with a special prosecutor.

Willis testified she paid cash on a trip to California with that prosecutor.

Stan Brody, who works at Acumen Wines in Napa, California, said he was a Marine in the 1960′s and keeps a copy of the U.S. Constitution on his cellphone and keeps a hard copy in his briefcase when he travels.

When he learned last week that a key part of Willis’ and special prosecutor Nathan Wade’s testimony in a hearing over whether they should be disqualified from the election interference case was that she often paid for her end of their trips in cash, he believed he had a civic responsibility to tell what he knew about when he served them at his winery.

He also confirmed Willis paid a bill of more than $400 in cash.

“She decided to pay in cash. Just pulled it out. I don’t recall if it was all $100 bills or hundreds in smaller bills, but it was cash,” Brody said.

Brody said since breaking his silence, he’s gotten a lot of reaction -- some of it pretty wild.

