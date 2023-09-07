Willis fires back, calls House GOP investigation into her office obvious attempt to ‘obstruct’ case

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has responded to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee’s letter demanding information of possible communications between her office, officials with the Department of Justice and the Executive Branch.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who chairs the committee, sent the letter following the indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 others, accusing them of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Jordan said in the letter that the committee wants to know if Willis coordinated with federal officials including DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has indicted Trump on federal charges.

WSB Radio’s Mark Arum spoke to Jordan via phone last month, who said there is currently no evidence of coordination between Willis and Smith, but that his committee is “asking the questions.”

“The American people are entitled to know,” Jordan told Arum. “I think it’s important we get all the facts out there on the table for the American people and also that we do our jobs.”

Jordan said that Willis’ indictment of Trump and his co-defendants implicates “substantial federal interests” and said that the “circumstances surrounding her actions raise serious concerns about whether such actions are politically motivated.”

“This is all supposed to be driven by state law not a question of federal authority,” Jordan said. “And did they use federal funds?”

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne obtained Willis’ response to Jordan, calling his letter to her office an “obvious” attempt “to obstruct a Georgia criminal proceeding and to advance outrageous partisan misrepresentations.”

“The demands in your letter—and your efforts at intruding upon the State of Georgia’s criminal authority—violate constitutional principles of federalism. Criminal prosecutions under state law are primarily the responsibility of state governments,” Willis said.

As for asking if Willis had any contact with anybody in Smith’s office prior to the indictment, Willis fired back saying, “Your attempts at probing communications among and involving counsel in my office are wholly improper.”

Willis added, “Chairman Jordan, I tell people often ‘deal with reality or reality will deal with you.’ It is time that you deal with some basic realities. A Special Purpose Grand Jury made up of everyday citizens investigated for 10 months and made recommendations to me. A further reality is that a grand jury of completely different Fulton County citizens found probable cause against the defendants named in the indictment for RICO violations and various other felonies.

“Face this reality, Chairman Jordan: the select group of defendants who you fret over in my jurisdiction are like every other defendant, entitled to no worse or better treatment than any other American citizen.”

Willis went on to write, “Your letter makes clear that you lack a basic understanding of the law, its practice, and the ethical obligations of attorneys generally and prosecutors specifically.”

Willis said her office had not inappropriately used any federal funds.

“This office receives federal grant funds via United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) programs and has received local and national recognition for its work with community partners on grant-funded programs,” Willis wrote. “If you and your colleagues follow through on your threats to deny this office federal funds, please be aware that you will be deciding to allow serial rapists to go unprosecuted, hate crimes to be unaddressed, and to cancel programs for at-risk children. Such vengeful, uncalled for legislative action would impose serious harm on the citizens we serve, including the fact that it will make them less safe.”

In conclusion, Willis told Jordon that his time would be better spent investigating “the racist threats that have come to my staff and me because of this investigation.”

“I keep the promise of my oath to the United States and Georgia Constitutions and do not allow myself to be bullied and threatened by Members of Congress, local elected officials, or others who believe lady justice should not be blind and that America has different laws for different citizens,” Willis said.





©2023 Cox Media Group