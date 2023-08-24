House Judiciary Committee launches investigation into Fulton County DA Fani Willis

In a letter exclusively obtained by 95.5 WSB to Fulton County DA Fani Willis, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan says the 41-count indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants is not only trying to criminalize simple federal employee duties or freedom of speech, but that its timing is meant to interfere with the upcoming presidential election.

In the letter, Jordan expresses concern that Willis’ motivations are politically motivated. “It is noteworthy that just four days before this indictment, you launched a new campaign fundraising website that highlighted your investigation into President Trump,” he states.

The letter goes on to say that the forewoman of the special grand jury bragged during an “unusual media tour” about her excitement to potentially subpoena Trump and swear him in.

Jordan also points out that the Fulton County Superior Court’s Clerk released a list of criminal charges against Trump reportedly hours before the grand jury voted.

According to Jordan, the timing of the indictment further reinforces the Committee’s concern about Willis’ motivations. Her investigation into Trump reportedly began in February of 2021, yet the charges were not brought until two and a half years later when “the Republican presidential nomination is in full swing”.

Willis has requested that the trial begin on March 4, 2024, which is the day before Super Tuesday and eight days before the Georgia presidential primary. Jordan claims that the requested trial date coupled with the timing of the indictment have led to speculation that these actions are designed to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.

The Committee is also concerned that the charges in the indictment could discourage federal officials from doing their jobs in the future. The letter to Willis states that “Congress has long been sensitive to the threat that such state prosecutions can pose to the operations of the federal government.”

According to Jordan, these charges could impact the policies sitting Presidents choose to pursue for fear that they may be subject to politically motivated prosecutions after they leave office.

Further concerns of the committee are the Fulton County District Attorney’s use of federal funds and communications with the Department of Defense during the investigation.

Because of these federal interests at stake, the House Judiciary Committee is launching an investigation to determine whether any legislative reforms are necessary.

Jordan explains that, “such reforms could include changes to the federal officer removal statute, immunities for federal officials, the permissible use of federal funds, the authorities of special counsels, and the delineation of prosecutorial authority between federal and local officials.”

In order to determine whether Willis used federal dollars to complete her state-level investigation, Jordan has asked the DA’s office to give the Judiciary Committee an accounting of any federal funds it receives and how they are spent. The Committee has also requested any communications the office had with the feds or with DOJ Special Council Jack Smith to determine if Willis was coordinating with the Justice Department, which has indicted Trump twice in two separate cases.

The Judiciary Committee has given Willis a deadline of September 7, 2024 at 10:00 a. m. to provide the requested information.







