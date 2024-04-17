Will Fulton County restore animal control services in Atlanta? Commissioners to vote today

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Board of Commissioners will vote on a deal Wednesday that would bring animal services back to Atlanta.

Services shut down earlier this month. On Monday, the Atlanta City Council passed a intergovernmental resolution to send to the county.

On April 5, Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts announced that Atlanta was cut off from animal services.

“The city left us with no other option,” Pitts said.

Fulton County officials said they worked for months to reach an agreement with the city after the old one expired last year. But the two sides couldn’t come to terms.

The city did not agree to pay for the service as its bill went from $2.5 million to more than $6 million to keep up with inflation.

With county services cut off, Atlanta residents calling animal control would be sent to Atlanta police; however, what would happen with the animals was unclear.