Smelling smoke? South Georgia, Florida wildfire smoke traveling 250 miles north to Metro Atlanta

Around sunrise this morning, a layer of haze settled over the Metro Atlanta skyline.

During the 8am hour, the smoky smell began to engulf the Metro region. The smoke will continue through this afternoon and it will likely linger through the rest of this week.

Where’s the Fire?

The haze and smoke we are experiencing this morning is due to wildfires burning in south Georgia as well as the Big Bend of Florida.

The two biggest South Georgia wildfires include:

Pineland Road Wildfire in Clinch County, where over 16,500 acres continue to burn with only 10% of the area contained.

Clinch Pineland Road Wildfire

Brantley Highway 82 Wildfire in Brantley County, where 3,800 acres continue to burn with only 10% of the area contained.

Brantley Highway 82 Wildfire

These fires are located about 250 miles south of Metro Atlanta, however the southern breeze continues to transport the smoke into North Georgia.

DistanceFromWildfire

Depending on the strength of the wind -- and the containment efforts of firefighters managing the fires -- smoky and hazy conditions will likely continue for Metro Atlanta through Friday. The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Smoke conditions through Friday.

Smoke Futurecast

High Fire Danger

Rain returns to the region Saturday morning, and additional rain chances remain early next week.

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