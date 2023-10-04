Local

While the Braves rest, their fans shop as MLB postseason gets underway

By Bradley Smith

Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves dives for second base as he hits a double in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on September 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Major League Baseball postseason began Tuesday with four wild card round games.

The Atlanta Braves have an opening round bye thanks to an MLB-best 104 wins this season.

While the Braves have open practice sessions at Truist Park, their fans are quickly snapping up merchandise in anticipation of a deep postseason run.

Donnie Macklemore, manager of The Fan’s Wear shop in downtown Atlanta said they have plenty of hats, shirts and jerseys in stock, but they won’t last long.

“We have sold out of some jerseys. Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley have been the most popular. Even throwback jerseys with Chipper Jones and Hank Aaron are selling too,” he said.

The Braves open NLDS play Saturday at Truist against the winner of the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins wild card series. The Phillies lead the best-of-three series 1-0.



