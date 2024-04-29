Local

Where’s Wally? Man says his emotional support alligator is missing after trip to Georgia

By WSBTV

'Wally The Alligator' Joie Henney told WPVI-TV that he was vacationing in Brunswick last week when his pet gator named Wally disappeared. (PHOTO: Instagram)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Pennsylvania man says his emotional support alligator is missing after visiting South Georgia.

Joie Henney told WPVI-TV that he was vacationing in Brunswick last week when his pet gator, named Wally, disappeared.

Henney told the TV station that he wanted to file a police report, but didn’t have his proper paperwork with him.

‘Wally The Alligator’ hasn’t been seen since April 21. Henney said he thinks that Wally may have been stolen.

Whatever the reason for his disappearance, Henney said he just wants Wally back.

Henney has also started a GoFundMe account to help “cover travel costs, advising costs, and possible legal and veterinary costs.”

