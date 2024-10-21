Wawa sets opening date for its first store in GA

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — Wawa announced two years ago its expansion into Georgia. We now know when the first location will officially open.

Wawa will hold a grand opening for the store off Tallahassee Hwy in Bainbridge on Nov. 14, WTXL reports. The doors will open at 8 a.m.

The Bainbridge store is one of nine stores that Wawa has already announced. The popular Pennsylvania chain has contracts for locations in Brunswick, Jesup, Hinesville, Pooler, Waycross, Tifton, Valdosta and Albany.

The company told WTXL that it plans to open 26 stores within the next five to eight years and invest around $7.5 million into each store.

Wawa is known for offering a full menu of hoagies, wraps, burritos and more. Currently, the closest store to Georgia is in Jacksonville.

Wawa started as an iron foundry company in 1803 in New Jersey, but didn’t operate as a food market until 1964 in Pennsylvania after its owner became interested in dairy farming.

Since then, it has been a popular spot for northerners for decades. Wawa currently operates nearly 1,000 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.



