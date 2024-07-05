Water supply interrupted in areas of Cherokee County, residential areas, fire services impacted

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services (CCFES) was alerted by the Waleska Water Authority of an interruption in the water supply affecting several areas.

WWA said the disruption impacts residential water availability and fire protection water supplied to fire hydrants.

The Waleska Water Authority said that a boil water advisory will be enforced once water service is restored, until further notice.

CCFES said it is “mobilizing additional resources within the affected areas” in the event of a fire emergency.

Affected areas are Sam Nelson Road and Reinhardt College Pkwy (Hwy 140) from Sam Nelson Road to Sardis Circle.

They ask that residents be cautious during this time and practice fire safety and prevention measures.



