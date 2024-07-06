Water main break reported near iconic midtown Atlanta restaurant

ATLANTA - Crews are responding to a water main break in midtown Atlanta on Saturday morning.

Atlanta Department of Watershed Management reported the break at 216 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, which is near Myrtle Street and the iconic Mary Mac’s Tea Room.

Channel 2 Action News crews are on their way to the area.

Officials say this could temporarily disrupt water service for residents and businesses in the area.

Crews are already on the scene working to repair it.

This is at least the second water main break in the City of Atlanta this week.

Earlier this week, thousands were left without water after a two to three-inch crack in a water main break in Buckhead.

According to a Department of Watershed Management presentation to City Council members last December, 444 miles (16%) of the city’s water mains are 75 years or older.

In May, the city experienced several major and minor water main breaks in 24 hours, leaving most of the city either without water or under a boil water advisory for days.