Water rate hike in effect for DeKalb County residents

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County residents are about to pay more money for water, again.

Last summer, DeKalb County officials announced there would be annual 10% rate increases for the next decade, and the first phase began in August.

But the ongoing water hikes take effect on Jan. 1, meaning another 10 percent increase is now in effect. Bills are rising by about $7 more per month for the average customer with similar hikes planned every year for the next decade.

This means that a bill that cost $70 last July will now be $84. The increases will fund much needed upgrades to the aging water infrastructure.

County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson previously said the increases are long overdue.

Water bills will rise 20% in less than six months.