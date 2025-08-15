First phase of DeKalb County water rate hikes takes effect

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County residents will see higher water bills starting Friday August 15, as the first in a series of annual rate increases takes effect. Bills are rising by 10% this year, about $7 more per month for the average customer with similar hikes planned every year for the next decade.

The revenue will help fund a $4 billion capital improvement plan aimed at upgrading aging water infrastructure. County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said the increases are long overdue.

“Over the past several decades DeKalb County did not increase water rates at what should have been a proper rate,” she said. “I cannot go backwards, we’re moving forward.”

Originally scheduled for July 1, the increase was delayed so the county could finalize a contract with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, which will manage a water rate assistance program for low-income residents.

Chief Operating Officer Zach Williams said the delay ensured the Urban League could staff the program and prepare outreach materials before the hike took effect. Details on how the assistance program will operate have not yet been released.

The second 10% rate increase is scheduled for January 1, meaning water bills will rise 20% in less than six months.

