Water disconnected at Atlanta area apartments after complex owes nearly $100K on bill

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Water Authority representative has confirmed that water at Tara Woods Apartments in Jonesboro has been disconnected after the complex failed to pay a past-due balance close to $100,000.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes reported on the issue last week and spoke to several tenants Thursday who said their water is included in their rent, which they have been paying every month.

A spokesperson for the Clayton Water Authority told WSB that the complex is on a master water meter, which is a single meter that is capable of supplying sufficient water to each unit.

According to records, the complex went months without paying anything toward their master water meter bill. Over the last 12 months, they made only five payments. The current balance is nearly $98,000. Some tenants believe someone in management is stealing the money.

A manager for the complex told our partners at Channel 2 Action News that’s not true.

In a statement, the property owner said the blame is on some of the tenants:

“Red Apple Investments stood by its tenants for over two years throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, when most of them couldn’t pay rent,” the owner said in a statement in part. “Many are still not paying rent. The bulk of the outstanding balance is due to water use by non-paying tenants.”

A representative with the complex sent residents the following message Monday morning:

“Please be advised, we are planning to make the full water payment at 3:00pm today. The water company is there and we are negotiating with them to leave the water on until 3:00pm for the funds to be released to them. If we can’t reach an agreement, the water may be disconnected and reconnected at 3:00pm. I apologize in advance for any inconvenience you are experiencing. I will keep you updated.”

©2023 Cox Media Group