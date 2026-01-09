Water authority in metro Atlanta wants lawmakers to address ‘forever chemicals’ issue

COBB COUNTY, GA — Water authority officials in the metro Atlanta area wants lawmakers to address the problem of forever chemicals sooner rather than later.

When it comes to forever chemicals, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, Cole Blackwell, General Manager of the Cobb County Marietta Water Authority said.

Officials previously said “forever chemicals” are used in hundreds of products including stain and water-resistant fabrics, non-stick pots and pans, food containers and makeup, officials said.

That means banning products with these chemicals from store shelves so they don’t end up in landfills.

For now, Blackwell says monthly water tests are showing the amount of these compounds in the system is well below dangerous levels.

In June 2025, officials released an alarming report that detailed a large amount of dangerous “forever chemicals” were found in waterways across 19 states, including Georgia waterways.