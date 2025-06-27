Dangerous chemicals found in waterways across 19 states and Chattahoochee River

ATLANTA, Ga. — An alarming new report details a large amount of dangerous “forever chemicals” found in waterways across 19 states, including Georgia waterways.

The study was done in partnership with the Waterkeeper Alliance, according to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper Executive Director Jason Ulseth.

“These chemicals are everywhere,” Ulseth said.

“Forever chemicals” are used in hundreds of products including stain and water-resistant fabrics, non-stick pots and pans, food containers and makeup, officials said.

The study analyzed samples that were up and downstream on the Chattahoochee River.

Officials say they found the dangerous compounds were present in 98% of the waterways that were tested. Officials add chemicals were also linked to negative health effects.

“What we’ve learned is they are actually carcinogens.,” Ulseth said. “We’re looking for the sources of where these hot spots are so that we can isolate those and focus our attention where the highest levels are.”

The report recommends that drinking water standards should have additional enforcement, monitoring and treatment of the waterways.