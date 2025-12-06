Watch party held in Buckhead as draw for 2026 World Cup announced

ATLANTA — It was a festive scene at a watch party in Buckhead on Friday as the draw for the 2026 World Cup was announced.

Team USA will face Paraguay on June 12th in Los Angeles. America’s group also includes Australia and a yet to be named European country.

“Driving development, investments, and opportunities that last long after game day,” Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick previously said, adding the tournament represents a transformational opportunity for the city.

Atlanta is slated to host eight matches at Mercedes Benz Stadium in 2026. Local leaders say the ripple effects will extend far beyond the tournament itself, from tourism and hospitality to long-term economic development.

Fans will learn the specific teams that will play in Atlanta at Noon on Saturday.