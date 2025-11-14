Atlanta business leaders see 2026 World Cup as major economic opportunity ahead of final team draw

ATLANTA — With the 2026 World Cup inching closer, metro Atlanta’s business community is preparing for what leaders say will be one of the region’s biggest global moments since the 1996 Olympics.

Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick says the tournament represents a transformational opportunity for the city. “Driving development, investments, and opportunities that last long after game day,” she said.

Atlanta is slated to host eight matches, and local leaders say the ripple effects will extend far beyond the tournament itself, from tourism and hospitality to long-term economic development.

Former Olympian Gail Devers told chamber members the city is poised for something special. “The gold medals that I’ve received have nothing to do with what you guys are going to get next year. We’re going to get, as a city, what we’re putting on — platinum medals,” Devers said.

Atlanta will learn which national teams will play here when FIFA holds the final draw on December 5.