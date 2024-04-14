WATCH: Johns Creek officer, citizens perform CPR to save 81-year-old from heart attack while driving

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek officer and a group of citizens are being praised for saving the life of an 81-year-old man who went into cardiac arrest behind the wheel.

It was earlier this month when Johns Creek Ofc. Montero noticed an 81-year-old man passed out on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Video shows the moment Montero and Good Samaritans break the window while trying to wake the man.

“Keep breathing,” Montero could be heard saying repeatedly.

Johns Creek officials said the man had a possible heart attack and passed out while driving his car.

Montero was able to perform CPR and get his heart to start again.

Thanks to the quick-thinking citizens, the department said they could call 911 and block the man’s vehicle from rolling further down the road while helping Montero.

Johns Creek police state the man has since recovered. His identity was not released.