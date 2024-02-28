WATCH: Group of burglars break into Atlanta business, steals shoes, clothing

ATLANTA — Authorities are searching for a group of burglars seen on surveillance video stealing merchandise from a northeast Atlanta business.

On Tuesday, officers were called to the business at 1060 St. Charles Avenue NE regarding a burglary.

The investigation revealed that a group of suspects burglarized the business and stole merchandise that included clothing and shoes.

This is just days after suspects burglarized another business, A Ma Maniere on Marietta Street. Police did not say if these burglaries were connected.

Investigators are asking for anyone to identify the individuals to contact Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can submit information anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

