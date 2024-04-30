Was Wally the emotional support alligator released into the wild? This is what DNR says

ATLANTA — A Pennsylvania man continues to search for his emotional support alligator named Wally, who disappeared during a recent visit to South Georgia.

Joie Henney told WPVI-TV that he was vacationing in Brunswick and somehow, Wally vanished.

According to a statement from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources obtained by WJCL-TV, the agency received a “nuisance alligator” call in Brunswick the day that Wally disappeared.

“Georgia Department of Natural Resources offices routinely receive calls about nuisance alligators. Those callers are referred to a permitted alligator agent trapper,” the statement said.

DNR told the TV station they could not confirm if the report was over Wally or not, but the alligator in question was captured and released in a remote location.

Henney has also started a GoFundMe account to help “cover travel costs, advising costs, and possible legal and veterinary costs.”

So far, he has raised nearly $5,500 of his $30,000 goal.