Warrants say gunman shot, killed beloved bakery owner over $50 during armed robbery

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police now believe an armed robbery over $50 led to the murder of a beloved Gwinnett County bakery owner.

Flowers have been laid outside the door of Fejzic Euro Bakery to show some of the love from the community days after a gunman shot and killed the owner.

Ervin Fejzic, 37, died trying to open up his businesses at around 6 a.m. Saturday during what police say was an armed robbery.

“It was very surprising,” said Pixi Ellison, who works from a few doors down from the bakery along Scenic Highway.

She said that her heart continues to break for the man who ran the family-owned business with his mother.

“They were trying to make an honest living, own a little, small bakery, private owner, small business owner, doing the right thing, so it makes me sad,” Ellison said.

On Sunday, Lawrenceville police arrested Leroy Taylor, 38, a Henry County resident.

An arrest warrant revealed Taylor allegedly killed Fejzic with an assault-type rifle while trying to steal $50 from him.

Over the weekend, friends said that Fejiz had a young child.

“It came as a huge tragedy to the to the community. He was an outstanding person in the community. Just became a father recently,” family friend Kenan Mustic said.

Police were looking through surveillance video quickly after the murder.

Those who work in the area are relieved they made an arrest.

“Very proud of the police department here,” Ellison said.

Ellison said the police chief visited nearby businesses on Monday to check in and to let the community know they have support.

“I thought that was above and beyond to reassure us that we’re OK here,” Ellison said.

A judge denied bond for Taylor during a court hearing Monday morning.

He remains in the Gwinnett County Jail on suicide watch.

